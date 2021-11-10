Gladson Awako has reacted to the ongoing controversy between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak regarding his transfer to the Ghana Premier League champions.

Awako, 30, joined the Phobians on a two-year deal prior to the start of the 2021/22 football season in a deal worth $15,000.

However, the former Berekum Chelsea and TP Mazembe midfielder is yet to make his debut for the club.

Hearts of Oak paid half of the said amount out of the total transfer fee per the agreement between the two clubs.

The hierarchy of the Phobains was supposed to pay the balance by October 2, 2021, but they failed to honour the contractual agreement.

And according to Great Olympics, it was agreed that should Hearts of Oak fail to pay the balance on the agreed date, the player ceases to be theirs [Hearts of Oak].

Reacting to the transfer saga, Awako disclosed he wants to play but does not know the club he belongs to.

“I want to play but I don’t know whether I am a Hearts of Oak player or Great Olympics player,” Awako told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Meanwhile, Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, claims they have successfully registered the midfielder as eligible to play for the Phobians.

“Gladson Awako is a registered player of Hearts of Oak and is eligible to play for us in the Ghana Premier League and our CAF Confederations Cup games,” Opare said on the same programme.