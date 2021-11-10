Milovan Rajevac says he will be the happiest man on the planet should he guide the Black Stars to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars resume their qualifiers for the final of the games this month.

Having missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, the country is hoping to make a return to the global showpiece.

Ghana is currently second in Group G after four games played, taking away nine points from a possible 12 available, with South Africa sitting on top of the log with 10 points.

Ahead of the penultimate game against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, Rajevac says it will be an exciting time for him if he manages to lead Ghana to the next edition of the World Cup.

“We really hope to qualify for the World Cup. This is our agenda and every person here, everyone in the football association, technical team and the players are all working towards the same thing,” the Serbian gaffer said.

“If we qualify for the World Cup, I will be the happiest man on earth. Definitely, we will all give our best to make that happen because we cannot predict the future. We are doing everything in our own power to win the next matches. This is our goal and we do our best to make it happen,” he added.

The Black Stars will meet Bafana Bafana on November 14 in the final Group G game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The West African country played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.