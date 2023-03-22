An excellent presentation of poetry, rich cultural display and musical performance characterized the Francophone got talent show at the Alliance Francais in Accra.

The event co-hosted by the Lebanese Embassy and Net 36 Vista, owners and developers of Net Village, Vista Village, Lakeside Village and Net Heights attracted the Canadian, France, Morocco, Guinea, Togo, Swizerland ambassadors, among others.

Also present to grace the well attended program were French schools in the country who battled for supremacy in a special contest.

CEO of Net 36 Vista, organizers of the event, Dr Ben Yartey, said in a post-event interview that ” It’s been fun, it’s been a huge success as you can see. We are looking forward to holding business fares with the Lebanese Community in Ghana and beyond. We are real estate developers and will love to strengthen our bond with the Embassy.”

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana H.E Maher khier commended his counterparts and participants highly for turning up in their numbers and described the event as successful.