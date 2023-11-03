Ghana’s renowned actor, Abraham Attah, has treated his Instagram followers to a heartwarming video, showcasing a delightful car ride with his friends.

The footage showed pure happiness, as Abraham sat comfortably in the vehicle, donning a striking and voluminous rasta hairstyle that accentuated his unique style.

His handsome appearance and infectious smile conveyed the sheer joy he was experiencing.

This brief clip provided a glimpse into the actor’s daily life as he savored the good times shared with his friends, all while capturing the moment on camera.

What truly added charm to the video was not just Abraham Attah’s infectious grin, but also the happiness radiating from his friend in the back seat of the car.

Check out the video: