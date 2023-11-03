Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Kyea has called for togetherness ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

Speaking to the press in Parliament, the lawmaker said the bigger opponent is the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hence the need to work together for victory whichever candidate emerges victorious.

He added that, any presidential candidate with a bad intention to divide the party cannot be good enough to lead the NPP.

Atta Kyea also said the evidence on the ground shows an overwhelming endorsement of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The governing NPP is diligently preparing to hold its polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Over 200,000 party delegates will participate in this crucial poll, which the party says is part of the process of finding a suitable candidate to help it break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

Four aspirants are currently vying to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after the party trimmed down the list of 10 flagbearer hopefuls in its August Super Delegates Conference.

