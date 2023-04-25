Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has set fans and followers drooling with her latest post-childbirth photos after.

Tracey has been spotted serving fashion goals in her first public appearance as she attended a wedding on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The actress wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown styled with strappy pointed high heels.

She complemented her outfit with a black frontal hairstyle and flaunted her wedding ring with her leg also adorned with two anklets.

Credit: Tracey Boakye@Instagram.com

Tracey posted the photos which have earned her massive commendations on her looks on her Instagram page.

Credit: Tracey Boakye@Instagram.com

She wrote: Saturdays are for weddings 😘👌 Wedding guest. #francey22.