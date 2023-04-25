Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has set fans and followers drooling with her latest post-childbirth photos after.
Tracey has been spotted serving fashion goals in her first public appearance as she attended a wedding on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The actress wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown styled with strappy pointed high heels.
She complemented her outfit with a black frontal hairstyle and flaunted her wedding ring with her leg also adorned with two anklets.
Tracey posted the photos which have earned her massive commendations on her looks on her Instagram page.
She wrote: Saturdays are for weddings 😘👌 Wedding guest. #francey22.