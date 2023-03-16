Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, is still basking in euphoria over the birthday of her newborn baby who happens to be her third child.

The actress has set tongues wagging after she posted a video of her adorable son, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

In the video posted on the little boy’s Instagram @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah Mrs Ntiamoah was spotted carrying Nana Akwasi in her arms while he slept.

The setting of the video appeared as if they were in the hospital as Tracey was spotted with a face mask under her chain and wore a white hoodie with the little boy wrapped in a cloth.

The actress announced the birth of his bouncing baby boy on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Nana Akwasi is Tracey’s third child but the first with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah with whom she tied the knot on July 28, 2023.