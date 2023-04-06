Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared an American passport of her newborn son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah on her Instagram story.

The proud mother flaunted the blue booklet to prove that his son is a citizen of the United States (USA).

Tracey Boakye has been residing in the United States with her husband, Frank Badu, for several months. It was during this period that the couple welcomed their first child together.

The birth of their son in the United States made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli, which grants citizenship to anyone born within US territory.

The news of Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah’s US citizenship has generated sweet reactions on social media, with many congratulating the actress.