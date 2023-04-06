Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said she will turn down any appointment to the Electoral Commission (EC) Board.

She explained that, the EC as an independent body needs neutral individuals and as a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she does not quality.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari made the comment while reacting to the appointment of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist to the EC Board.

To her, the appointment of an NPP activist to the EC board erodes trust ahead of the 2024 elections.

“If for example I were nominated to serve on the Electoral Commission, I would decline. Absolutely, in good faith. I’ve served this party in so many capacities. I can probably be objective to a point” she stated.

The appointment of Dr Appiahene to EC, Madam Mogtari said will further erode the trust political parties have in EC ahead of a crucial general elections in 2024.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on Dr Appiahene and Hajia Tijani to resign over their affiliations with the NPP.

According to CODEO, the appointments have the tendency to make the EC look partisan and affect its credibility in future elections.