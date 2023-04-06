Ghanaian musician, Diana Asamoah arrived at COP Nathan Kofi Boakye’s birthday in a grand style.

She was seen in a white lace dress exchanging pleasantries with some guests at the event.

The renowned Police chief COP Kofi Boakye turned 60-years-old and celebrated in style.

The 60th birthday party, held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, doubled as the pulling-out ceremony of COP Boakye from the Ghana Police Service.

The birthday and pull-out ceremony brought together Ghana’s most prominent people.

Check out the arrival of the gospel musician: