Ghanaian musician, Diana Asamoah arrived at COP Nathan Kofi Boakye’s birthday in a grand style.
She was seen in a white lace dress exchanging pleasantries with some guests at the event.
The renowned Police chief COP Kofi Boakye turned 60-years-old and celebrated in style.
The 60th birthday party, held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, doubled as the pulling-out ceremony of COP Boakye from the Ghana Police Service.
The birthday and pull-out ceremony brought together Ghana’s most prominent people.
Check out the arrival of the gospel musician:
Who ever is styling her is doing an amazing job tbh.— akua addobea (@adobsy_) April 5, 2023
Hey Diana Asamoah eiiii👌👌👌👌👌 https://t.co/fDJ8oov0Th