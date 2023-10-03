The 35-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her house help died of multiple head and abdominal injuries.

That is according to an autopsy report presented in the Asokore Mampong District Magistrate Court on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan, sustained multiple head and stomach injuries after being hit in the head and stabbed in the stomach multiple times by the key suspect, John Allister.

Allister and an accomplice, James Anokye, a 27-year-old driver are standing trial over the alleged murder of the businesswoman at her Sokoban Apaaso home on September 11, 2023.

The prime suspect, who applied for work on September 4, 2023, resumed work the following day, assigned to the woman he allegedly murdered at Apaaso near Kumasi.

Police say he hit the head and face of his madam with a club several times after stabbing her on September 11, 2023 at about 11.00 am, moments after the deceased had prepared fufu for the two to eat.

Allister is said to have taken advantage of the absence of the 11-year-old daughter of his madam who had gone to school.

According to police, Alister, after committing the act, invited James Anokye and one Collins, the 2nd and third accused persons, to the home of the deceased, and bolted with a KIA Sportage vehicle with registration GS 307-21, Samsung mobile phone, rice, cooking oil and other valuable items.

They then escaped to Accra and made contact with Biggy, a fourth accomplice who is at large, to sell the vehicle to Christian Obu, the fifth accomplice who is also at large.

Allister, after the sale of his madam’s KIA Sportage car, used some of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Vitz car, with registration number GS 3107-23.

While the 3rd, 4th and 5th accomplices were being pursued, the 2nd accused abandoned the KIA Sportage vehicle at Oyibi Police station and bolted.

Following a report to the police, the Crime Scene Management team discovered the body of the late Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan, in the garage of her Apaaso home.

A blood-stained club believed to have been used by the accused to kill the woman was also discovered at the crime scene on Tuesday 12th September 2023.

A police intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of the 1st and 2nd accused persons in their hideouts in Accra on September 14, 2023.

Prosecuting, ASP Stephen Ofori prayed His Worship, Buabin Quansah’s court to remand the accused persons to enable police to hunt for three other accomplices who are at large.

ALSO READ: