A young lady identified as Mark Janeth Chikwado has celebrated five years of surviving a fire accident that almost claimed her life on November 6, 2016.

Taking to LinkedIn to celebrate herself, the young lady said she got her school admission the next day after being admitted to the hospital.

In her words: “I got my admission news the next day while battling with 2nd to 3rd-degree fire accident on the hospital bed, had to defer the admission for a year to recover fully.”

She said: While some problems might be easy, other times it leaves us with life Scars and Valuable life Lessons which can never be learned the other way.”

Chikwado said when one’s will to live is stronger than a will to die, one will always find the courage to conquer anything, adding that death cannot stand in the way.

In her words: “Life was almost snatched out from me through fire accident 5 yrs ago, I stood against that, battling with all my might, somehow deep inside of me, I knew it was not yet time to die.

According to Chikwado, during her recovery, her scars were very obvious and she wore long sleeve for years because she was so ashamed of them.

She recounted: “I have lived beyond the pains, battling with depressions, low self-esteem, depression, and the identity of a girl who is now scarred.”

Becoming a final year student The young lady, who is now a final year student of Geophysics, said she is so proud of her scars which are her life badge.

In her words: “Here am I now, a final year student in Geophysics, so proud of my scars which are my life badge and glad to be alive this day.”

She encouraged people struggling with one issue or challenge to develop resilience and the courage to conquer their battle.