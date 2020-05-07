A good night sleep, as they say, depends on the comfort of pillow one lays on, but some manufacturers have pushed that saying into the gutters.

Some unidentified ladies have discovered disturbing items in the pillows they bought from a community market after ripping them apart.

All three pillows dissected revealed packs of trash, rather than the soft feather-like polyester and cotton intended to provide comfort to the neck.

The content was rather pieces of fabrics, nylon bags and foam on the surface to make the buyer unsuspecting of the deceit within.

The ladies, believed to be Nigerians, could not hide their disgust which led them to film the act in a bid to advise people to be weary of what they sleep on.