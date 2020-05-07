Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Okoro, has expressed her excitement after becoming the first African to top Billboard’s ‘Christian Songwriters’ Chart in the United States.

To the surprise of Sinach as she is popularly called, she has unknowingly been topping the chart for seven continuous weeks.

Taking to Twitter to break the good news, she expressed gratitude to God for being the first black person and first African to achieve this.

