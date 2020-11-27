The life of a little Nigerian boy, who sells pure water, has taken a course for the better after a video of him went viral.

Popular gospel musician, Sinach, was among Nigerians who were completely taken aback by the little boy’s articulateness in marketing what he hawks.

She reposted the clip on her Instagram page with a call for anyone who knows his whereabouts to help locate him.

MORE:

Sinach announced that she had a scholarship ready for the young man.

Hours after launching a search for the young man, Sinach returned to her Instagram page with the news that he has been found.

She also posted a video showing the young man and his mum in a car which appears to belong to her team.

Many fans, who were impressed, showered shower praises on the ‘Waymaker’ crooner for her kindness.