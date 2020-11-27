The Muslim community at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region today, Friday, held a special prayer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Contrary to their usual Jummah prayers, the community beseeched for victory for the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC and all parliamentary candidates in December 7 elections.

Speaking after the short prayers, leader Karim Abillah said he could sense Allah had already answered their prayers.

He added he was convinced the recital of the Quran would block all the negative plans of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Abillah also used the platform to urge the Muslim youth to stay away from violence during and after the election, as they have been identified as potential perpetrators.