Rapper Kwesi Arthur has joined a list of versatile Hip Hop rappers at this year’s BET Cypher in a video snippet that is circulating on social media.

Although no Ghanaian act was nominated for this year’s 2020 BET Hip-Hop awards, many Ghanaians are expressing satisfaction after seeing Kwesi Arthur being featured on the cypher.

The Cypher segment of the awards ceremony gives rappers the chance to show off their rap prowess and also identify the unique element that sets them apart from others – usually one freestyle beat is given to these group of rappers to rap during the show.

Meanwhile, many social media users have taken to their platforms to laud the rapper for such a feat though he was nominated back in 2018 for BET’s Viewers Choice Best International Act.

Kwesi Arthur won the 2020 VGMA Best Rapper of the Year award in August and that goes a long way to cement his involvement in this year’s BET Hip Hop Cypher.

Watch the video below: