The presidential candidate of the Conventional People’s Party (CPP) has described his fourth position on the ballot paper as four years of heaven, should he win the 2020 elections.

Ivor Greenstreet, in an interview with JoyNews’ on Tuesday, said after Ghana enduring four years of ‘hell’ under the Mahama and Akufo-Addo administrations, the citizenry will now give the CPP the chance in this years’ election to enjoy a good life.

He noted that voting ‘four’ CPP means voting ‘four’ prosperity.

“I think four is a resounding figure for us and Ghanaians in this particular instance and we are looking forward to relieving Ghanaians from the ‘hell’ NDC and NPP have put them through,” Mr Greenstreet said.