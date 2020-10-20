General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says securing the number one position on the ballot paper will facilitate the party’s victory in the December 2020 presidential election.

He told the press shortly after the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting process that the NPP’s endeavors in all spheres of governing are the reason for its position on the ballot sheet.

“This cements our victory and we wouldn’t have had any problem being put anywhere on the list. But God wants to prove to the whole country that the NPP is the number one party in Ghana, especially in terms of social intervention programmes,” he said.

Mr Boadu also said that the number one position invalidates that notion that the total number of candidates for the December 7 polls poses a threat to the party’s quest for victory.

“Identifying the NPP on the ballot sheet is easier for us because if we had been placed at number five or six, we will have some constituencies that don’t have parliamentary candidates, which in turn will affect the numbers. But this time we are number one and nothing affects that,” he added.

The EC undertook a presidential balloting exercise on Tuesday at its headquarters to determine the order of appearance of political parties on the ballot sheets ahead of the impending elections.

The NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo secured the number one spot while John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured the number two position.