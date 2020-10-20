A young Ghanaian lady, Esther Owusu Ansah, also known as Maame Esi, has reportedly passed away.

Esther, a popular fitness enthusiast, who goes by the name meys_revengebody, is reported to have passed away in an accident on the Cape Coast – Accra Highway.

It is not known exactly when Esther’s accident happened but news of her death surfaced on social media on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The news was first broken by actress and TV presenter, Benedicta Gafah, who is a friend to the deceased.

Miss Gafah, who shared photos of Esther on her Instagram page, revealed that they have been friends for over eight years now. The actress eulogised Esther as a loyal and selfless friend.

A shocked Gafah regretted that she did not talk to her friend long enough when she last called.

“My dearest friend who turned into a sister. 8years of friendship and you showed me the true meaning of what friendship was. Your loyalty, patience and selflessness were rare. If only I had known last dawn would be my last time talking to you, I would have stayed on the phone with you till daybreak. We took our life decisions together, from going to school, working and living a healthy lifestyle. We shared almost the same goals and beliefs. Still can’t believe you are no more. Rest in heaven MAAME ESI. Until we meet again Best Freind .”

Gafah later shared photos of herself with the deceased in mourning clothes. According to her, the photo was taken at the funeral of Esther’s father exactly two years ago.

“This is heart-wrenching 2 years ago on the 20th of October we paid our last respect to your Dad. Only if wishes were horses Esther God. Will forever miss you, my confidential friend .”

Source: Yen.com.gh