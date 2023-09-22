The Nkosuohene of Kwahu-Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie 1 has been honoured by the National Peace Council for his contribution to promoting peace and culture of love.

The chief who doubles as the chairman of the Kabaka Foundation,a benevolent organization received the overall prestigious award, the Eastern Regional Peace Ambassador Award.

Motivated by ex-American President, John F. Kennedy’s Maxim of “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”, Nana Wadie’s love for peace and security spurs him on to do more for society.

The Council presenting a citation to acknowledge him for his outstanding support to mobilizing people and resources for peace building, gender equality, equal participation, empowerment of women among others.

To come out victorious, he satisfied five of the Sustainable Development Goals in the area of “no poverty, Zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education and peace, justice and strong institutions”.

To mention but a few, Nana Owiredu Wadie through his Kabaka Foundation has built and handed over an ultra-modern Circuit Court to the Judiciary, constructed a one storey Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the Eastern Regional Hospital, donated a brand new 4×4 pick-up to the newly established Nkwatia Divisional Police Command.

He has also constructed a smart lab for the St. Peter’s SHS, provided free school uniforms, school bags to basic school children, fed and donated cash to over five hundred street hawkers in Okponglo, Shiashi and under-bridge to lesson their burden.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong who presented the award commended him for his continues support to peace building in the region.

For his part, Nana Owiredu Wadie appreciated the National Peace Council for the honour done him.

He urged all to embrace peace and justice while assuring of his continuous contribution to peace building.