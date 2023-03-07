Several football administrators joined several Ghanaians for the one-week observation of the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu.

The event was held at Adjringanor Astro-turf over the weekend which saw several dignitaries in attendance.

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, George Afriyie, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and Kurt Okraku, who is the current FA boss among others were in attendance.

Meanwhile, the final burial rites for the late Christian Atsu will be held on March 17, 2023, the family has announced.

The ceremony will be held at the forecourt of the State House.

The family of Christian Atsu and the government are working hand-in-hand to give the late player a befitting burial.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, 18th February by his agent Nana Sechere, who took to Twitter to break the sad news.

He was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey and Syria.

Atsu’s body was met at the Kotoka International Airport by the Vice President, government officials, GFA, and the Twasam family on Sunday 19th February.

Atsu played for various European clubs, such as Chelsea, FC Porto, Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth.

Atsu joined Hatayaspor in September of last year, and just hours before the natural disaster that claimed over 70,000 lives. He scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, February 5.

The 31-year-old is survived by his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu, and two children.

Atsu was famously remembered for emerging as the best player of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Before the accolade, Atsu was part of Black Stars’ squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.