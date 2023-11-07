NK-Salem Medical Centre, under the auspices of NK-Salem Foundation, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated KSM Festival 2023.

This community-centered event is set to take place at the Kisseman Sport Complex on December 30, 2023, and promises an array of engaging activities that encompass sports, culture, a kids’ zone, delectable food, and live music performances.

The NK-Salem Foundation has a remarkable track record of making a positive impact on the lives of the less-privileged since its inception during the challenging 2020 pandemic period. Back then, they distributed relief items and money to those in need, demonstrating their dedication to supporting the community during trying times.

This year, they are taking their commitment to the next level by organizing the KSM Festival, a nationwide event that is sure to bring communities together in the spirit of unity and togetherness.

The festival will kick off with a health screening exercise after a health walk, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being. The event will also include a community cleanup initiative to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness.

A highlight of the festival is an inter-community football gala, featuring eight teams from the Kisseman community, showcasing the local talent and fostering friendly competition. This promises to be a thrilling spectacle for football enthusiasts.

But it’s not all about sports. The KSM Festival will also celebrate the rich culture of Ghana, with displays of traditional music, dance, and art. Families are sure to find joy in the dedicated kids’ zone, and food lovers will be able to savor a variety of delectable local and international cuisines.

In addition to all the fun and festivities, NK-Salem Foundation has something special in store for music enthusiasts. A-list musicians have been billed to perform at the festival, promising a grand finale that attendees won’t want to miss. For updates on the artist lineup and other event details, patrons are advised to stay tuned to NK-Salem’s social media accounts.

A representative of NK-Salem Foundation spoke passionately about the event, encouraged everyone in the community to take full advantage of the health screening and all the festival’s offerings. The foundation’s primary goal is to improve and change lives for the better, and they are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

NK-Salem Foundation’s commitment to making a difference was exemplified when they made headlines by distributing 1,000 envelopes containing GH¢50 notes to street hawkers on the streets of Accra on 3rd October 2023. This gesture demonstrated their unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those in need.

NK-Salem Medical Centre is located in Achimota Abofu on the GH Media Stretch, and they are inviting the entire community to join them at the KSM Festival 2023, promising an unforgettable day of unity, wellness, and community spirit. The festival represents a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come together and celebrate the values of togetherness and support that NK-Salem Foundation embodies.

The countdown to the KSM Festival 2023 has begun, and anticipation is building for what is set to be a day of fun, unity, and positive change in the Kisseman community and beyond. Mark your calendars for December 30, 2023, and be sure to attend this remarkable event.

The NK-Salem Foundation’s mission is deeply rooted in the principle of comprehensive healthy living. Their commitment extends beyond physical health, as they take significant strides to promote mental and social well-being. With a holistic approach to wellness, the foundation goes beyond healing; they passionately propagate love and embrace humanity without regard to race or background.

MORE: