Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto, has parted ways with the club after a discussion with the management of the club on Friday.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse contracted the 64-year-old midway in the 2020/21 football season.

Barreto was unveiled on a one and half year deal to replace Maxwell Konadu.

However, according to a report filed by Kumasi based Nhyira FM, Barreto has reached an agreement with the Kumasi-based club to abrogate his contract after just six months.

Barreto returned to Ghana football almost 15 years after abandoning the national team midway into the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Portuguese topflight outfit Maritimo.

He guided Asante Kotoko to finish second place on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League log with 57 points.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have already reached an agreement with West African Football Academy SC head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to take over as the new coach ahead of the 2021/22 season’s campaign.

Ogum is expected to arrive in Kumasi this weekend with the official announcement expected to be made.

He is expected to sign a three year deal with the club.