The Police in Yobe have arrested a 22-year-old housewife, Khadija Yakubu, for allegedly poisoning her three stepsons to death.

One other child, who suffered from the poisoning, was left in critical condition.

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the arrest on Friday at Damaturu.

ASP Abdulkarim said that the incident occurred at about 9:00 am on Friday at Makarahuta in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gave the children aged between seven and 12, a poisonous tea during breakfast.

The children were rushed to a hospital after taking tea prepared by the suspect in the early hours of Friday September 17, at about 0900hrs.

Three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one other remained unconscious, he said.

The spokesman said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Potiskum by the suspect’s husband, Alhaji Haruna, at about 1:00 pm.

He said investigation into the case was ongoing with a view to prosecute the suspect.