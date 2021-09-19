Popular Kumawood actor, Lilwin, has disclosed that for the past two years he has not had sex.



Stating his reasons, Lilwin said his wife does not reside in the country and as such, he has decided not to indulge in any extra-marital affairs.



Lilwin said the decision to remain so is to prove his loyalty to his wife.



“For two years now I haven’t had sex. My wife is not here. Although I have a US Visa, I’d prefer to wait for her here in Ghana. There are no jobs in the country and times are hard so sleeping around has also become very expensive,” he said in a media interview.

When asked about his alleged sexual escapades with Kumawood actor Sandra Ababio, she said:



“Sandra is like my daughter and it was through her that I became popular.”





