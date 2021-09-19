Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has established that she is not bothered about trolls on social media because she gets more blessed.

Speaking to TV3, she stated that social media trolls are completely discouraging, adding that one must learn to deal with it.

“I will always get trolled so far as I have chosen to be a follower of Christ. Jesus Christ was spoken ill of, how much more me, being a follower of him? Trolls do not get to me. Sometimes when people criticise and speak ill of you, they have no idea that it is rather taking you to the next level. Trolling is like an exam for Christians, and I am a Christian. So I do not get so bothered,” she said.

She revealed that she received emotional support from friends in the gospel fraternity at a time her husband, Bishop Obinim, was plagued with crisis.

After taking a break from the music scene, she is back with her new single titled ‘Adekye3 mu Nsem’.

She disclosed that the song encourages people to have hope and persist in achieving their goals each day.

“It is a blessing even when you wake up from bed. Do not think God does not want to give you something you asked from him because he still hasn’t provided. So far as you are awake, there is hope to get what you have yearned to have. Waking up to see another day is enough. So just give thanks to God,” she reiterated.

Touching on the 2021 edition of ‘Women in Worship’ as electrifying worship, she said participants will be drawn closer to God.

“God’s power is manifested in me, so when coming for the programme, make a request to God and tell yourself that with faith, you will receive what you want by the end of the programme,” she advised.