The Northern Regional Security Council has assured the public that those responsible for the deaths of the two children in Kpakpayili will face justice.

This comes after two children were found dead at Kakpayili in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The residents suspect that the children were murdered for ritual purposes, as their decomposed bodies were abandoned in a vehicle behind a male resident’s house.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Northern Regional Minister and Head of REGSEC, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu urged the family members to remain calm, and promised that justice will be served.

“Justice will be served because the law is no respecter of status or image. Law is law, and law must take its course. Whatever findings come out of the autopsy report will be respected. We are law abiding people. I don’t know how these things work. But I know that if a crime is committed and you are culpable, you have to be responsible for your actions.”

Authorities have commenced a detailed investigation into the deaths, including a post-mortem examination, initially delayed due to the absence of one of the deceased’s family member

“The nature of the decomposing bodies, they decided to toll the vehicle to the morgue which was also resisted, but finally the police with the support of their water cannons were able to disperse them and took the bodies to the morgue. As of now, they are still under the care of the police.”

“The alleged mallam who was accused, in fact, a thorough search was made in his room but nothing was found. But we cannot tell until the post-mortem is done today. Today has been scheduled for the post-mortem. It would be carried out to ascertain what happened,” he said.

ALSO READ: