The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the deaths of two minors in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The children, Arafat and Ayaa, went missing on June 25, 2024.

However, their bodies were discovered on June 30, 2024, in an abandoned vehicle in the community.

Efforts by community members to search the house of the alleged neighbours yielded no results, leading to agitation among the residents.

The Police in a statement on Facebook explained that, it has taken custody of the bodies.

They have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for further examination and autopsy.

