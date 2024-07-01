Two children have been found dead at Kakpayili in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The residents suspect that the children were murdered for ritual purposes, as their decomposed bodies were abandoned in a vehicle behind Mallam Madaha’s house.

According to the Assemblyman for the Kakpayili Electoral area, Hafiz Andani, the two children, both aged three, went missing last Saturday.

A search was conducted for the boys, but after two days of not finding them, an official complaint was made to the police.

“They went missing on the 22nd, so on the 25th, we reported the case to the police,” Alhaji Hafiz said.

Alhaji Hafiz mentioned that some residents reported to the chief of the area that the two boys were last seen around Mallam Madaha’s residence.

Consequently, the chief invited Mallam Madaha to the GumaNaa palace for questioning.

“Some of the residents said they saw the children around his house before they went missing, so the chief invited him to the palace,” he said.

Mallam Madaha denied any knowledge of the crime, and his wife also denied the allegations.

This denial triggered agitation among the residents, prompting the chief to call the police to escort Mallam Madaha to the police station.

“The chief called in the police, who came and took him to the police station. However, my people heard him granting interviews this evening around 4, which triggered more agitation,” Alhaji Hafiz added.

A search was conducted, and the two bodies were found in a car behind Mallam Madaha’s house.

The discovery of the bodies heightened the residents’ anger, leading to the burning and vandalising of Mallam Madaha’s house.

The assemblyman called on the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served for the toddlers.

“We are calling for justice for the boys. We don’t want what happened to the Takoradi girls to repeat here. We don’t care who the person is, whether an opinion leader, political head, or whatever. What we want is justice,” he said.

