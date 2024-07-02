Persistent power cuts are threatening the livelihoods of residents and business owners in Kete-Krachi, and its environs in the Oti Region.

The town has been experiencing frequent blackouts for over 5 years, leaving businesses struggling to stay afloat.

Already, the Krachi Municipal Government Hospital has threatened to close down the mortuary and other departments if the power crisis persists.

On a visit to the community, Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu observed that shop owners, restaurant operators, and other small businesses have been hit hard by the power fluctuation.

These businesses depend heavily on electricity to stay in business and without it, they are unable to serve their customers or keep their products fresh.

As a result, sales have been affected with some businesses on the brink of collapse.

In an interview, they expressed their frustration over the situation, citing losses in revenue and low productivity due to frequent power cuts.

They explained that despite numerous complaints to the NEDCO, the power outages continue to plague the town.

The residents are therefore, calling for immediate action to be taken to ensure a stable and consistent power supply in the area.

Nana Mprah Besemuna of Krachi Traditional Council, in the same vein expressed deep concern about the persistent power outages which is affecting businesses in the area.

He highlighted the negative impact these outages are having on the local economy, with many businesses struggling to operate effectively due to the lack of reliable electricity.

Nana Besemuna called on the government to urgently address the issue and provide a sustainable solution to the power outages.