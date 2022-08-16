It’s now a week since Kenyans have seen or heard from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He briefly spoke to journalists last Tuesday after voting at a polling station in his hometown on the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi.

He was backing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to succeed him instead of his deputy, William Ruto, who was announced winner of the 9 August election.

When the two of them took power in 2013 they had a close relationship, always referring to each other as “brother”, publicly back-slapping after sharing a joke and sometimes wore matching ties.

It’s unclear why they fell out, but their relationship got bad and grew increasingly worse in the days leading up to this year’s election where they exchanged harsh words.

Despite Mr Kenyatta missing from the public, his government announced today that the transition to the next president is in motion.