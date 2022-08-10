Diminutive Guinean singer Grand P is reportedly dating a new woman, five months after proposing to his curvy Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, in style.

The flamboyant singer was spotted with his alleged new lover goofing around and they both looked happy.

Details of the singer’s new catch are scanty at the moment

The Guinea singer and Eudoxie had an on-and-off relationship.

They broke up in July 2021, with Eudoxie announcing she is dumping the singer over alleged infidelity.

The couple later reconciled and Grand P proposed to her on live TV but it seems they have parted ways again.