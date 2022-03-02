Guinean tycoon Grand P is ready to marry.

The musician-turned-politician proposed to his on-and-off girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, live on TV.

The two were doing an interview on a Gabonese TV station, Life TV, when Grand P went on his knee to propose to Eudoxie.

The excited Ivorian Instagram celebrity shared the video taken during the special moment, showing off her engagement ring.

“My ex-baby’s marriage proposal was hot I have a very big decision to make…Can I still trust big P?” she captioned the video.

Grand P made the bold step on presenter Fanicko’s show and he apologised to his love for cheating, vowing to stay faithful.

“You are my life, I have changed, whatever happened in the past, I won’t repeat, it won’t happen anymore believe,” he said.

Eudoxie interrupted: “Am I really your life? I need time to think because you’re not loyal, I know you will repeat again.”

Responding to his bae, the short-statured man vowed never to repeat again. “No no I swear I won’t,” he said.

Their engagement comes weeks after the announced their breakup over Grand P’s infidelity.