A young lady has died in an accident involving a sprinter bus that collided with a stationary commercial minibus at Kumasi’s Sewuah Junction.

Two other victims have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

According to the Kumasi South Hospital, eleven others, including the deceased’s child, are in stable condition.

The sprinter bus carrying 16 passengers was bound for Aputuogya. One of the victims, Kwaku Yeboah, had his bruised face and hand covered in plaster.

He explained that the driver of the sprinter bus was overspeeding, causing him to run into the stationary minibus.

“Regarding the two of those injured, one had a head injury and the other with a cervical injury,” the Medical Superintendent at Kumasi South Hospital, Dr Kwame Ofori Boadu, explains said.

The newly constructed Atonsu-to-Aputugya Road has recorded some fatal accidents. As a result, road users are calling for safety mechanisms on the road.

