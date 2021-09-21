Guinean singer, Grand P, has reportedly been hospitalised due to a hip dislocation he suffered following a fun moment he had with his fiancée, Eudoxie Yao.

The Ivoirian plus-sized model and Grand P were said to be in a marathon sex to make up for the times they were not together following their break up.

Eudoxie called off the relationship after discovering her billionaire lover had been having amorous relationships with other women.

They announced their reconcilation in the last days of August with some pubic display of affection.

Last week, a video went viral showing the couple at an event, where Eudoxie was grinding on the musician and sat on a chair.

It is believed she channeled same energy into their bedroom matters, rendering Grand P immovable.

It was gathered that the incident caused him some pain but it grew worse with time as he complained of having difficulty standing up.

According to reports, Grand P is currently hospitalised at Metro Hospital in Guinea, after he was rushed for medical attention and it was revealed that his hip was dislocated.