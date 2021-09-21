The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) nominees to limit the jubilations following their appointment.

This, he believes, will help reduce protests and misunderstanding that may ensue between supporters of nominees and those of the disappointed aspirants.

According to him, the aspirants were so many in some constituencies and so the few protests that have erupted following the release of the nominee list were expected.

“My advice to nominees is that they should limit their jubilation because too much of it could spark anger among supporters of disappointed aspirants and it could bring chaos,” he urged.

He has also charged the nominees to call on disappointed aspirants and encourage them while seeking their support in their work.

“Call your fellow aspirants and encourage them while seeking their support to make your work successful if confirmed. I also encourage disappointed aspirants to call the nominees, wish them well and offer your support,” he added.

He was speaking to Kwasi Asempa on Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, September 21 morning.

The advice comes at the back of mayhem caused in at least two regions, Greater Accra and the North East.

Jamestown supporters staged a protest to kick against Elizabeth Sackey, the former Deputy Minister of the Greater Accra Region.

Chereponi New Patriotic Party supporters also vandalised party pickups and other items as their favourite, S.K.Orlando missed the spot.