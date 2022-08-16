The authorities in Nigeria have uncovered a haul of crystal methamphetamine that was concealed in heads of fish packed in boxes for export to Dubai.

The haul was found on Friday in a 11.9kg consignment that was presented for export at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced the seizure on Sunday.

The agency said the haul was in 442 pieces – each wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish. They were carried in seven boxes.

The freight agent who took the boxes to the airport was arrested, NDLEA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: