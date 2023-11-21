During the World Bio Summit in Seoul, Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula engaged with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) leadership, led by the Director General Mr. Jerome Kim, Mr. Junhee (Jaybrant) Lee, Business Development Manager, and Ms. Youngmi Cho, Head of Global Affairs and Communications.

Discussions centered on discovering, developing, and delivering safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for vulnerable populations worldwide.

The IVI’s impactful strides in bolstering Korea’s vaccine manufacturing, coupled with a strategic partnership between IVI and Kenya’s BioVax Institute facilitated by the Kenyan government, signify a significant leap forward. This partnership focuses on technology transfer and manufacturing support, marking a monumental collaboration.

Kenya’s commitment to hosting IVI’s continental office underscores a promising future. This initiative is poised to forge crucial partnerships in technology and knowledge transfer, amplifying the nation’s readiness to combat vaccine-preventable diseases during outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics.

