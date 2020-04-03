Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has denied reports that he was almost killed by armed in his Tema home.

According to Mr Agyapong, news of him escaping an assassination attempt on his life are not accurate.

In an interview on Oman FM on Thursday, April 2, 2020, the lawmaker said he had moved out of his Tema Community 12 mansion about nine years ago.

“I don’t live in that house, I have moved from that house for over 9 years now”.

Besides moving out of the house, Mr Agyapong said he hasn’t been there for some time now.

He, however confirmed that police were investigating a case of robbery in the house, assuring Ghanaians of his safety while urging them to be calm since he was fine.

The NPP MP also took a swipe at the YouTube channel by name Oman Channel, which he accused of peddling the falsehood about him.