Some Ghanaians in countries under lockdown over the spread of the infectious coronavirus disease have explained why the measure is important in Ghana.

They admitted the lockdown may be a bitter pill Ghanaians may swallow but they should know no government will deliberately order citizens to stay indoors.

Sharing about three to four weeks lockdown experience in Amsterdam and China respectively, Adwoaba Kojo and Dr Akwettey urged Ghanaians to strictly comply with the directives.

“We have all admitted the fact that the disease is here with us and the need for us to observe all the laid down precautionary measures including the lockdown.

“This is what has helped to reduce the virus spread and saving China,” Dr Akwettey advised.

Mr Adwoaba in Amsterdam added: “This is for our own safety as Ghanaians. Amsterdam has been in total lockdown for almost a month now but people are enduring because it is for their own good.

“We were hoping to hear good news on April 6 about the situation but it has now been postponed to April 26 and we don’t even know what we are going to be told,” he said.

They commended the relentless efforts of the government and the media campaign in awareness creation about the pandemic.