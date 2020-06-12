The desire to liberate Ghanaians led astray by false prophets has pushed the Member of Parliament for Assin Central to form a church.

The Christ Church of Common Sense, according to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is to create awareness about the evil deeds of false prophets in Ghana.

His targets so far has been the founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim and founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

All the dossiers out so far are yet to be denied or challenged by the popular men of God.

The legislator has vowed to bring out more of their “devilish activities if pushed to the wall.

In order for his stress not to be in vein, Ken Agyapong said he will be embarking on a sensitisation campaign to save the vulnerable in society.

“I have devoted myself during my birth month [June] to create awareness about common sense to educate and save people from these fake and evil pastors. I will strip them naked,” he fumed.

Ken Agyapong advised other men of God doing evil to change their ways because they will be next on his radar.