Prophet Nigel Gaisie has broken his silence for the first time after Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, took him to the cleaners.

In a video Prophet Nigel is heard using unprintable words but never mentioned anybody’s name during his statements.

The renowned prophet said the person speaking ill against him is a demon and should shut up, and let the men of God do their work.

He indicated that his critic is very jealous of him and does not know what it takes to be a prophet.

According to him, if it was not that God called him at the age of 13, he would have stopped doing the work of God.

Watch video below: