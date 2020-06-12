A man, identified as Mark Takyi-Banson, has filed a suit against the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo.

The suit, among others, seeks to challenge the EC’s decision to exclude voters identity card and birth certificates as mode of identification and qualification to be registered onto a new Voters Register.

Mr Takyi-Banson, through his legal counsel, argued that EC’s decision to exclude the two forms of identification is inconsistent with and violates the provisions of Articles 42 and 45(e) of the 1992 Constitution.

The suit is also seeking a declaration that “upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 45 (a) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the EC’s constitutional and statutory mandate to compile the register of voters for the conduct and supervision of all public elections and referenda is spent saving only the power reserved in the Commission to revise and expand the register of voters at such periods as may be determined by law.”

Mr Takyi-Banson is a member of the Centre for Ethical Governance and Administration, a research and advocacy group.

