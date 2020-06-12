The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency and the Minister for Special Development Initiatives joined the Municipal Health Directorate to Commission it’s first surgical theatre.

The theatre, which is the first of its kind in the Municipality, was furnished single handedly with all the needed apparatus by Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The MP in her efforts to provide good healthcare to her constituents, provided all the equipment being used at the hospital including the surgical theatre and its needed equipment.

Mrs Koomson advised management of the hospital to take good care of the facility, and the equipment.

The MP also pleaded with management to provide good healthcare with patience and love to all who visit the facility.

She seized the opportunity to inform them of the commissioning of another mini hospital under her Ministry soon with doctor and nurses bungalow at Kasoa Adom Estate — Akweley.

Hon. Hawa Koomson speaking at the function

She added that, the mini hospital will also be furnished with all the needed equipment to facilitate the activities in providing quality healthcare to her constituents.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr Paul Dsane-Aidoo, was full of praise for Mrs Koomson for her continuous support and interest in the Awutu Senya East Health Directorate.

The Management named the theatre after the MP: ‘Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson Surgical Theatre’ in appreciation of her singular efforts and contributions in delivering quality healthcare.

With the MP were the Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Essuman Mensah, Emmanuel Affram Anim, the Campaign Manager and New Patriotic Party Constituency Executives.