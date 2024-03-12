Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Komenda Edina Equafo Abrem (KEEA) have pledged to embark on a massive campaign to bring the party to power.

The pledge is to thank flagbearer, former President John Mahama for nominating an illustrious daughter of KEEA, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

KEEA NDC Women’s Organizer, Vivian Sortoh said the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is an honour thus will work assiduously for victory in December.

She called on the party members to be fully committed to the electioneering campaign ahead of the polls.

The NDC Women’s Organiser appealed to constituents in the KEEA constituency and across the country to support the NDC.

She also encouraged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the NDC and vote for the party in the 2024 general election.

For his part, KEEA NDC Chairman, John Quaicoe, popularly known as Wontumi Ntakie, reminded party members that the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang elevates the status of KEEA and places greater responsibilities on the party.

