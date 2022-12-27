Popular Sound Engineer cum Prophet, David Kwadwo Kyei, widely known as Kaywa, has narrated how he earned the name in Senior High School (SHS).

According to him, the name was given to him by his seniors due to his versatility in extracurricular activities which they were impressed with.

“I could drum, play guitar, organ and do several things when it comes to church service. So my career path was passion driven and to my colleagues, Kaywa meant someone who is able to multi-task so they gave me the name,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV M’ashyase3.

Kaywa disclosed he wasn’t really happy about the name but unfortunately, the more he tried to stop them, he got popular by the day.

Eventually, he had to give up as he realised “what you sometimes do not like is what excites people, keeps them going and becomes recognised by many.”

Kaywa on the show disclosed that God has been using him in numerous ways to preach and propagate the gospel.

This he, explained, was the reason he is careful about the kind of songs he produces or writes for musicians.