Music producer and sound engineer David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, has shared photos of himself and wife.

He shared the photos in commemoration of their marriage anniversary.

Kaywa was spotted in a black pair of jeans and a white long sleeves top while his wife wore a yellow outfit.

Kaywa and wife.

In one of the photos, his wife leaned forward to plant a passionate kiss on his cheeks.

The ‘Highly Spiritual’ Music record label boss took to his Instagram page to share the lovely photos which has since received a lot of goodwill messages and prayers for the couple.

Kaywa also used the opportunity to eulogise his wife, saying “thanks for always standing by me…Happy Anniversary beautiful❤️❤️,” he wrote.