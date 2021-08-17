Music producer Kaywa says he was surprised when singer Mr Drew approached him with the intention of selling his car for a music project they were working on.

According to him, he was taken aback by his selfless act because the music project wasn’t that of Mr Drew only – it included other musicians who were signed on the Highly Spiritual record label.

In an interview during the private listening of Mr Drew’s first studio album The Alpha, Kaywa said the gesture went a long way to prove Mr Drew’s dedication to the music business.

Kaywa added that Mr Drew’s passion reminds him of when he was just an up-and-coming producer willing to climb the success ladder at all costs.

I believe in all of them and Mr Drew proved himself. There was a time that we were hard on cash and Mr Drew has a small car and he was ready to sell the car so we put in the work. Not for himself but the Highly Spiritual project. He had lots of passion with the job… he was like me, he said.

Mr Drew is currently promoting his new first studio album dubbed The Alpha.

Watch the video below: