Southampton said goodbye to the Premier League with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool at St Mary’s.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Diogo Jota, who punished Romeo Lavia’s poor pass, before Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 after 14 minutes, scoring in his final match for the Reds.

The Saints pulled a goal back through James Ward-Prowse and were level in the 28th minute when Kamaldeen Sulemana netted his first goal for the club.

Sulemana completed the turnaround just after half-time and Adam Armstrong put the hosts 4-2 up in the 64th minute.

But Liverpool responded with Cody Gakpo’s 72nd-minute tap-in, and Diogo Jota levelled the fixture with his second a minute later.

Mohamed Salah hit the post for Liverpool in the final 15 minutes with a lobbed effort, but neither side was able to find a fifth in a hugely entertaining affair.

Bottom club Southampton’s relegation after 11 years in the Premier League was confirmed on 13 May after a 2-0 loss to Fulham.

The Saints have had a torrid season but departed the top flight on a positive note, ending a five-match losing run.

They finished 20th, 11 points off Premier League safety, while Liverpool ended their campaign in fifth and qualifying for the Europa League.

Ward-Prowse, whose future with the Hampshire club remains in doubt, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 87th minute.

Theo Walcott, who announced he would be leaving the Saints earlier on Sunday, was also given a warm reception by the home fans.

Firmino netted on his final appearance for Liverpool. The Brazilian is departing the Anfield club along with England midfielder James Milner.




